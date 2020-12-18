Joe Biden

Biden Defends Hunter as 'Smartest Man I Know'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Biden Defends Hunter as 'Smartest Man I Know'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Amid ongoing controversy over Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings and a federal investigation into his taxes, President-elect Joe Biden nevertheless defended his son Hunter as “the smartest man I know.”

Biden made the remark during an interview that aired Thursday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” after the host said, "the people who want to make hay in Washington are going to try to use your son as a cudgel against you.”

Colbert wondered how he felt about that and what he had to say in response. 

"I have, we have, great confidence in our son," Biden responded. "I am not concerned about any accusations being made against him. It's used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but look, it is what it is and he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know. I mean, from a pure intellectual capacity – and as long as he’s good, we’re good."

The Biden Team later clarified that when he said “foul play” he was referring to Republicans going after Hunter. 

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, who's been calling for a special counsel to investigate Hunter's business dealings, responded to the clip, pointing out that “there couldn’t be a bigger conflict of interest."

Speaking to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson about it, Cotton said he wants Biden to “come clean” about what happened not just with Hunter but his brother and sister as well because “his entire family has been trading on his name in his public life for 50 years.” 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Why the Left Is Outraged Over Carlson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monologue
Leah Barkoukis
Guess Who Was a Guest Preacher at Raphael Warnock's Church in 2014?
Bronson Stocking

This Senator-Elect Indicates He Will Join House-Led Challenge of Electoral College
Bronson Stocking
Georgia's Secretary of State Orders 'Study' of Some Signatures From Every County
Bronson Stocking
Southern Poverty Law Center Gave Money to Fulton County, Georgia for Ballot Drop Boxes
Bronson Stocking
Yeah, Even Biden's People Pretty Much Admit This 'Unity' Push Is Dead
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular