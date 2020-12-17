Rand Paul Has a Better Idea for Swalwell Than Stepping Down from Intel Committee

While many Republicans are calling on Rep. Eric Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, Sen. Rand Paul has a better idea.

Speaking with Fox News’s Sandra Smith about a bombshell Axios report that revealed Swalwell’s close ties to an alleged Chinese spy, Fang Fang, between 2011 and 2015, Paul said he agreed with calls for the lawmaker to step down from the Intelligence Committee. “If he’s not willing to do that, he should be removed from the intelligence committee,” Paul said, before going one step further.

“But I also think that what hypocrisy. This is the guy that was hurling stones and accusations, all kinds of false accusations at President Trump. ‘Oh, he is controlled by spies’ and this and that," the Kentucky Republican continued. "He was the most over the top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he is sleeping with a Chinese spy. I mean, my goodness, the hypocrisy. It’s appalling, and he really should be red-faced and ashamed of himself and really probably ought to just resign from Congress.”

"He was the most over-the-top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he's sleeping with a Chinese spy."@RandPaul says @ericswalwell "ought to just resign from Congress," after his association with an alleged Chinese spy was revealed. pic.twitter.com/84bmxfmHsn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2020

Fang developed ties to local and national politicians, helped Swalwell fundraise during his 2014 re-election campaign, and placed at least one intern in his office.

“Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official,” Axios reported.

Recommended Pardon Everyone Kurt Schlichter

Swalwell’s office originally declined to comment for the story, but the congressman later suggested President Trump may’ve been behind the report because he’s been critical of him during his time in office.

“I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him. The timing feels like that should be looked at," he told Politico.