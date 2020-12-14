Nancy Pelosi

What McCarthy Says Pelosi's Change in Tune on Voting in Person Is Really About

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
What McCarthy Says Pelosi's Change in Tune on Voting in Person Is Really About

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently explained what he believes Speaker Pelosi's changed position on in-person voting is really about.

According to Fox News’s Chad Pergram, House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern told members that “proxy voting ends when this Congress ends” and they need to show up in order to be sworn in.

"Members’ physical presence for any votes arising in the joint session to count electoral votes on January 6 is also critical, both because such proceedings are governed not only by House rules but also by joint rules codified in statute and because they include the participation of the Senate and the Vice President,” McGovern wrote, Pergram reported. “Accordingly, it is essential to the legitimacy of Congress in counting the Electoral College votes on January 6th for Members to be in the House Chamber." 

But there’s another vote that’s critical for members to attend in person—one for Pelosi’s speakership. 

McCarthy said such an attitude shows that Pelosi believes "her power is more important than anything else."

"Pelosi is fine with House Democrats skipping work if the votes are about legislation, but in January she will demand every Democrat show up—in person—to vote for her for Speaker," McCarthy said. "Her message is clear: her power is more important than anything else."

Recommended
Is a National Split Inevitable?
Scott Morefield
  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
'I Am Not the Only Woman:' Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
Guy Benson
The Bombshell Story The New York Times Still Hasn't Informed Its Readers About
Leah Barkoukis
GOP Senator Spars With Chuck Todd on Trump Conceding: 'Have You Found Stacey Abrams' Concession Speech?'
Leah Barkoukis
'Congratulations USA': COVID-19 Vaccine Is Finally Being Administered in America
Leah Barkoukis
Perdue Releases New Ad Touting President Trump's Support
Reagan McCarthy

Reporter for The Hill Published a Major Lie About Kelly Loeffler and a Former KKK Leader
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular