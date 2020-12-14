What McCarthy Says Pelosi's Change in Tune on Voting in Person Is Really About

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently explained what he believes Speaker Pelosi's changed position on in-person voting is really about.

According to Fox News’s Chad Pergram, House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern told members that “proxy voting ends when this Congress ends” and they need to show up in order to be sworn in.

"Members’ physical presence for any votes arising in the joint session to count electoral votes on January 6 is also critical, both because such proceedings are governed not only by House rules but also by joint rules codified in statute and because they include the participation of the Senate and the Vice President,” McGovern wrote, Pergram reported. “Accordingly, it is essential to the legitimacy of Congress in counting the Electoral College votes on January 6th for Members to be in the House Chamber."

But there’s another vote that’s critical for members to attend in person—one for Pelosi’s speakership.

6) McGovern: This is especially important as we vote for Speaker of the House. Our caucus recently nominated Speaker Pelosi by voice. Make no mistake, any vote not for the Speaker on the House Floor will be counted against her and for Kevin McCarthy and the QAnon wing of the GOP — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2020

McCarthy said such an attitude shows that Pelosi believes "her power is more important than anything else."

"Pelosi is fine with House Democrats skipping work if the votes are about legislation, but in January she will demand every Democrat show up—in person—to vote for her for Speaker," McCarthy said. "Her message is clear: her power is more important than anything else."