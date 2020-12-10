New York
VIP

Gov. Noem Posts COVID-19 'Graphs the Media Won't Share with You'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Gov. Noem Posts COVID-19 'Graphs the Media Won't Share with You'

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been criticized for her freedom-first approach to the coronavirus pandemic. While she always took the health and safety of residents in her state seriously, she pushed back on calls for a statewide lockdown early in the pandemic because the numbers did not justify it.

"I took an oath when I was in Congress, obviously, to uphold the constitution of the United States," she told Fox News in April. "I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I've seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security, and they don't have to do that."

She has continued with that mindset ever since, refusing to lock down as a second surge of the virus sweeps the nation.

On Thursday, she posted graphs of New York and California’s coronavirus cases, which she said, "the media won't share with you."

"California and New York locked down, closed businesses, and mandated masks. They did the 'right' thing. And STILL cases are climbing," she said.

Earlier in the week, she said South Dakota was in good financial shape due to her administration's approach to COVID-19.

In comparison, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Wednesday that tax hikes are coming, and they could be significant.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Media Does Damage Control on Their Refusal to Cover Hunter Biden Before the Election
Katie Pavlich

Trump Campaign Manager Issues a Warning on Georgia
Katie Pavlich
Pelosi When Asked About the CCP Targeting Eric Swalwell: What About QAnon?!
Julio Rosas

San Diego Officials Make Pretty Stunning Admission About New Lockdowns
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump Announces Another Middle East Peace Agreement
Katie Pavlich
Gov. Cuomo Accepts Another Award, Thanks a Controversial Old Mentor
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular