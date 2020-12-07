Donald Trump

Kemp Again Rejects Calls for Special Session to Overturn Election Results

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Dec 07, 2020 8:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp again rejected calls for a special session of the legislature to overturn the election results in his state.

"While we understand four members of the Georgia Senate are requesting the convening of a special session of the General Assembly, doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law,” Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in a joint statement. 

"State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law,” the statement continued. “In the 1960s, the General Assembly decided that Georgia’s presidential electors will be determined by the winner of the state’s popular vote. Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the November 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution.” 

According to the Associated Press, President Trump spoke with Kemp on Saturday before the president’s rally in Valdosta, asking about ordering the legislative session, which the Republican governor rejected. 

 “Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN,” Trump pushed back on Sunday. “Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”

Trump said after the election that he was "ashamed" he ever endorsed Kemp. 

Most Popular