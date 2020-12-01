What Do Democrats Think About the Integrity of the Election? One Poll Shows Surprising Findings.

After so many sworn affidavits about Election Day oddities and statistical improbabilities, a majority of Republicans think the 2020 election was neither free nor fair. Apparently, they are not the only ones. A sizable percentage of Democrats don’t think Joe Biden won fair and square either, according to a recent Rasmussen survey.

“How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?” Rasmussen asked.

Surprisingly, 30 percent of Democrats responded that it was likely, with 20 percent believing it was “very likely.” Seventy-five percent of Republicans, meanwhile, said they felt Democrats “stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots” in a number of states. Overall, nearly half the country is not confident in the integrity of 2020’s election.

Huge: "How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?"



Democrats - 30% - 20% say Very Likely (VL)

Unaffiliated - 39% - 29% say VL

Republicans - 75% - 61% say VL

All Voters - 47% - 36% say VL https://t.co/NMDryxyLzq pic.twitter.com/EblRuV2AXY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 20, 2020

Regardless of the election's outcome, one thing is certain: ensuring the integrity of the election will be paramount going forward to give all Americans confidence in the results.

In a recent interview with Townhall, True the Vote president and founder Catherine Engelbrecht said the nation is in the midst of an "awakening."

"I think both sides of the aisle have seen a process that was not secure, was not transparent and it was hyper partisan," she said. "And I don't think that that's what the American people want. So I think we're in the middle of an awakening when it comes to election integrity."

To see true change, citizen leaders will need to start at the grassroots level.

“We need to now remember that we have to roll up our sleeves and make this local,” Engelbrecht continued. "Let's just make sure that we don't have controversy in our hometown. Let's just work together towards the honor of the process."