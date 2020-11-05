Nevada

BREAKING: Trump Campaign to Announce Lawsuit in Nevada

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 9:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Trump campaign is set to make a “major announcement” in Las Vegas Thursday morning at the Clark County Election Department.

Ric Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, will hold the press conference to announce that the Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit seeking to count every "legal" vote, alleging that at least 10,000 people who no longer live in the state voted, reports Fox News.

In addition to Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald will be present for the 11:30am EST/8:30am PST press conference. 

Recommended
What Now?
Ann Coulter

In Nevada, one of the few remaining states that will decide the 2020 election, Democrat Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 7,647 votes. The state has six electoral votes.

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and will be updated with additional information.

