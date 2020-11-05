Trump Won the Latest Batch of Votes From Maricopa County, Arizona

Maricopa County, Arizona, released a new batch of votes Thursday evening that favored President Trump.

Of the 75,314 votes in this drop, 57.13 went to President Trump while 42.09 went to Joe Biden.

The overall margin for Biden is now 46,257 and there are approximately 316,000 ballots left to count across the state.

More Maricopa County results are now posted! 1.86 million ballots have been counted so far. Additional results will be posted Friday at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Find them at https://t.co/iARFPkoxOB. pic.twitter.com/FDhqpgDK1r — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 6, 2020

New batch of votes just reported in AZ. This is from Maricopa County. Trump won this batch again with 57.13%, leaving Biden with 42.09% of the vote from this batch. Trump is now only 46,257 from catching Biden with decent pro Trump votes left to be reported. pic.twitter.com/eBB4tiv1HD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020

BREAKING - Maricopa County, AZ releases 73,976 ballots. Trump gets 42,276 - so 57%. This is right in line with what he needs to prevail in AZ once all the ballots are counted. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 6, 2020

"Huge news in Arizona, as @realDonaldTrump slashes Biden’s lead here by over 10K votes, and cutting it over 22K for the day," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on Twitter. "As we’ve said, we needed to continue getting 57% from outstanding Maricopa ballots (we’ll do even better in other counties), so we’re on track for a win."

As we’ve said, we needed to continue getting 57% from outstanding Maricopa ballots (we’ll do even better in other counties), so we’re on track for a win. https://t.co/z5Xrb2QnwG — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 6, 2020