Carlson: Election Outcome Has Been 'Seized' From Voters

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that having no clear winner on Election Day—and the drawn-out process we are now entering—is a “tragedy” and many American people may “never again accept the results of a presidential election.”

"In a lot of ways, unfortunately, what happened last night could not have been worse for this country, for our children, our grandchildren, our future,” he said. “The outcome of our presidential election was seized from the hands of voters, where, of course, it rightly belongs, and now resides in the control of lawyers and courts and highly partisan, clearly corrupt, big-city bureaucrats. So, no matter what happens next, that is a tragedy. Many Americans will never again accept the results of a presidential election.”

The silver lining, however, is that America is still standing, he said, and the Blue Wave Democrats had been promising did not happen, which would’ve likely brought court packing, two new states, and more.

"America remains, it's still here," Carlson said. "And it's not a foregone conclusion, we almost lost it. Democrats told us they wanted to beat Donald Trump. They spent more money than anyone ever has in any election in history to do that. But there was a lot more going on. Democrats didn’t harness the full power of Big Tech and the billionaire class simply to make Joe Biden president, no. What they really wanted was total control over everything. No more democracy, no more dissent, permanent obedience from the rest of us."