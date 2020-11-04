Florida

DeSantis: The Refusal to Call Florida 'Speak Volumes' About the Networks

Leah Barkoukis
Nov 04, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by many conservatives in wondering why it took so long for Florida to get called for President Trump, especially when states that Joe Biden was favored to win were done so almost immediately, like in the case of Virginia, when Fox News called the race even though there was less than 1 percent reporting.

The Republican governor said the refusal to recognize what was clearly happening by the major networks “speaks volumes about the (lack of) objectivity of these outlets.” 

Indeed, they appeared to be in denial. 

"You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and liquor cabinets opening, all across this great land," MSNBC's Nicole Wallace said. Around 11 p.m., the network reported that the state was still "too close to call" even though that was far from the case. 

Trump won the state 51.21 percent to Biden’s 47.81 percent.

