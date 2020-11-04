DeSantis: The Refusal to Call Florida 'Speak Volumes' About the Networks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by many conservatives in wondering why it took so long for Florida to get called for President Trump, especially when states that Joe Biden was favored to win were done so almost immediately, like in the case of Virginia, when Fox News called the race even though there was less than 1 percent reporting.

The Republican governor said the refusal to recognize what was clearly happening by the major networks “speaks volumes about the (lack of) objectivity of these outlets.”

President @realDonaldTrump is up in Florida by almost 400,000 votes with more than 90% of precincts reporting. Why haven’t networks called the race? It’s a done deal and the refusal to recognize the obvious speaks volumes about the (lack of) objectivity of these outlets. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 4, 2020

Yet the networks are doing a reverse 2000 tonight in #Florida https://t.co/Py03HGBV9T — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

Dem wipeout in Miami-Dade #Florida



Two Dem House incumbents lost



Multiple state legislative seats go from Blue to Red



Trump cut the Democrat margin of victory by over half from 2016 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

Virginia is only 53% in and Biden is losing by 200000 votes but networks called it for Biden two hours ago #Florida is 91% in & Trump leads by 3.5% but they still refuse to call it — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 4, 2020

Indeed, they appeared to be in denial.

"You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and liquor cabinets opening, all across this great land," MSNBC's Nicole Wallace said. Around 11 p.m., the network reported that the state was still "too close to call" even though that was far from the case.

The CNN guy just told his audience that Biden could “come back” in Florida. That wins the most absurd statement of the night. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 4, 2020

There is NO UNIVERSE in which Joe Biden comes back in what is a 100% confirmed President @realDonaldTrump FLORIDA landslide.



This race should have been called long ago... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

Trump won the state 51.21 percent to Biden’s 47.81 percent.