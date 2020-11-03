Betting Odds Completely Flip in Favor of Trump Winning

Betting odds for the 2020 election have completely flipped in Donald Trump's favor as the night progressed, according to markets worldwide, which is reportedly the first time that has happened in more than five months.

Whoop! There it is. Vegas odds have flipped and *Biden* is now the underdog in the betting market.



-220 means you must wager $220 to win $100

+155 means if you wager $100 you win $155



At this moment Vegas gives Trump 2:1 odds of WINNING pic.twitter.com/5DPhCcZZaO — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) November 4, 2020

Vegas bookmakers just officially switched to favor Trump. They were previously going for Biden. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

Vegas odds just officially flipped to Trump... — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2020

Trump is now odds on to win in the betting markets. The pollsters could be wrong again. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 4, 2020

UK betting odds moving fast. pic.twitter.com/k3kPQ9KBJR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: For he first time in more than five months, Donald Trump is now favored in the odds to be re-elected as President of the United States https://t.co/dRG7iZIh7G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 4, 2020

According to OutKick, the pattern "mirrors" 2016. Here's what the numbers looked like throughout the day.

2:45 – Biden 2/5, Trump 2/1

5:45 – Biden 2/5, Trump 2/1

8:00 – Biden 4/5, Trump 1/1

9:35 – Biden 17/10, Trump 3/10 Clearly, President Trump has picked up considerable steam throughout the day, especially in the later hours. This mirrors how the odds moved in the 2016 election versus Hillary Clinton. (OutKick)