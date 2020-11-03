Betting Odds Completely Flip in Favor of Trump Winning

Betting odds for the 2020 election have completely flipped in Donald Trump's favor as the night progressed, according to markets worldwide, which is reportedly the first time that has happened in more than five months.
Whoop! There it is. Vegas odds have flipped and *Biden* is now the underdog in the betting market.— Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) November 4, 2020
-220 means you must wager $220 to win $100
+155 means if you wager $100 you win $155
At this moment Vegas gives Trump 2:1 odds of WINNING pic.twitter.com/5DPhCcZZaO
Vegas bookmakers just officially switched to favor Trump. They were previously going for Biden.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020
Vegas odds just officially flipped to Trump...— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 4, 2020
#Election2020 - Current odds ... pic.twitter.com/F0mmMXPiYu— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 4, 2020
Trump is now odds on to win in the betting markets. The pollsters could be wrong again.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 4, 2020
UK betting odds moving fast. pic.twitter.com/k3kPQ9KBJR— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2020
BREAKING: For he first time in more than five months, Donald Trump is now favored in the odds to be re-elected as President of the United States https://t.co/dRG7iZIh7G— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 4, 2020
According to OutKick, the pattern "mirrors" 2016. Here's what the numbers looked like throughout the day.
2:45 – Biden 2/5, Trump 2/1
5:45 – Biden 2/5, Trump 2/1
8:00 – Biden 4/5, Trump 1/1
9:35 – Biden 17/10, Trump 3/10
Clearly, President Trump has picked up considerable steam throughout the day, especially in the later hours. This mirrors how the odds moved in the 2016 election versus Hillary Clinton. (OutKick)
Trump is now a monster betting favorite to win election. It’s 2016 all over again. Literally the exact same pattern with the betting markets. https://t.co/3c5WAbp5fk— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2020