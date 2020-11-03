Betting Odds Completely Flip in Favor of Trump Winning

Donald Trump

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Betting odds for the 2020 election have completely flipped in Donald Trump's favor as the night progressed, according to markets worldwide, which is reportedly the first time that has happened in more than five months.

According to OutKick, the pattern "mirrors" 2016. Here's what the numbers looked like throughout the day.

2:45 – Biden 2/5, Trump 2/1
5:45 – Biden 2/5, Trump 2/1
8:00 – Biden 4/5, Trump 1/1
9:35 – Biden 17/10, Trump 3/10

Clearly, President Trump has picked up considerable steam throughout the day, especially in the later hours. This mirrors how the odds moved in the 2016 election versus Hillary Clinton. (OutKick)

