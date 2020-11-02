Biden Reminds Americans He Plans to Shred the Second Amendment

Amid the pandemic, violence, rioting, looting, and the “defund the police” movement, gun ownership in America has soared, with some estimates saying there are 5 million first-time gun owners so far this year. That could mean a new and “formidable” voting bloc has formed.

"From now on, we expect millions of new gun owners to pay closer attention to candidates, and reject those who would trample on their Second Amendment rights,” Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, said in a statement this summer.

It’s curious then that just days before the election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made abundantly clear that he plans to trample the Second Amendment if elected.

"It’s long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America," Biden tweeted on Sunday. "As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic."

As president, I'll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Conservatives on Twitter responded with warnings to Americans.

Joe Biden with a reminder that he wants to shred the Second Amendment.



Never forget that Biden's running mate Kamala Harris supports gun confiscation through executive order. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 1, 2020

This absurdly bad idea would criminalize the possession of commonly owned arms while doing nothing to stop actual violent crime. It's the gun control equivalent of telling officers to shoot for the leg; both dangerous and dumb. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 1, 2020