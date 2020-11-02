Guns

Biden Reminds Americans He Plans to Shred the Second Amendment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 7:35 AM
Biden Reminds Americans He Plans to Shred the Second Amendment

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Amid the pandemic, violence, rioting, looting, and the “defund the police” movement, gun ownership in America has soared, with some estimates saying there are 5 million first-time gun owners so far this year. That could mean a new and “formidable” voting bloc has formed.

"From now on, we expect millions of new gun owners to pay closer attention to candidates, and reject those who would trample on their Second Amendment rights,” Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, said in a statement this summer.

It’s curious then that just days before the election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made abundantly clear that he plans to trample the Second Amendment if elected.  

"It’s long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America," Biden tweeted on Sunday. "As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic."

Conservatives on Twitter responded with warnings to Americans.

