Filmmaker Michael Moore isn’t confident in 2020’s polls showing Joe Biden as far ahead of President Trump as it seems, believing that support for the president is being undercounted. Speaking to The Hill TV’s “Rising,” Moore cautioned fellow Democrats against trusting what the surveys are saying.

He started by pointing out how President Trump managed to cut Biden’s lead in Michigan “in half.” According to RealClearPolitics’s average of polls, Biden is ahead of Trump in the battleground state by 6.5 percentage points.

“Trump has tightened virtually every one of these swing states to the point where—what are they saying this morning? … ‘Biden’s five points ahead in Wisconsin… maybe three [to five] points ahead in Florida, two points ahead in Arizona.’ Listen, don’t believe these polls, first of all,” he said. “And second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter is very suspicious of the Deep State calling them and asking them who they’re voting for.”

Moore suggested people cut Biden’s lead in half to get a more realistic look at the state of the race.

“So it is not an accurate count. I think the safe thing to do—this is not scientific, I’m just saying from my experience of being a Michigander—whatever they’re saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half, right now, in your head,” he advised. “Cut it in half, and now you’re within the four-point margin of error. That’s how close this is. That’s how desperately close this is!”