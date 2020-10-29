Joe Biden

Biden's Brother Has No Comment 'About Anything'

Leah Barkoukis
|
|
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: Fox News/YouTube Screenshot

Jim Biden, the brother of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about his family’s business dealings when a Fox News reporter asked questions outside of his Maryland home on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to comment about anything,” Biden said.

Biden’s refusal to answer questions comes one day after Fox News’s Tucker Carlson had an explosive interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s, who claimed Jim and Joe were very involved in Hunter’s work. 

The reporter asked why he and his nephew would allegedly want to meet with Bobulinski, and Jim Biden responded that he had no idea what they were talking about. 

“Would you please stop bothering me?” he added. 

Bobulinski told Carlson that in 2017 he asked Jim Biden during a private conversation about whether the family was concerned about a possible business deal with a Chinese energy firm if Joe were to get back into politics. 

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren't you concerned?’” he told Carlson.

Bobulinski recalled Jim Biden chuckling and responding, “Plausible Deniability.” 

When asked about that Wednesday, Jim Biden had no response and retreated to his home. 

Despite the bombshell interview, there has been a media blackout on the story.

