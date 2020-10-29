Biden's Brother Has No Comment 'About Anything'

Jim Biden, the brother of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about his family’s business dealings when a Fox News reporter asked questions outside of his Maryland home on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to comment about anything,” Biden said.

Biden’s refusal to answer questions comes one day after Fox News’s Tucker Carlson had an explosive interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s, who claimed Jim and Joe were very involved in Hunter’s work.

The reporter asked why he and his nephew would allegedly want to meet with Bobulinski, and Jim Biden responded that he had no idea what they were talking about.

“Would you please stop bothering me?” he added.

Bobulinski told Carlson that in 2017 he asked Jim Biden during a private conversation about whether the family was concerned about a possible business deal with a Chinese energy firm if Joe were to get back into politics.

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren't you concerned?’” he told Carlson.

Bobulinski recalled Jim Biden chuckling and responding, “Plausible Deniability.”

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski: "I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying how are you guys getting away with this? Aren't you concerned? He looked at me, and he laughed a little bit, and said 'PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY.'" pic.twitter.com/IxbND1IbWV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 28, 2020

The Bidens conspired to structure their family's foreign business ventures in a way that provides Joe Biden with "plausible deniability."



But Joe Biden's son Hunter texted Tony Bobulinski to say that his father was making key decisions about their business deals with China. pic.twitter.com/Bj7FRtZ9aW — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2020

When asked about that Wednesday, Jim Biden had no response and retreated to his home.

FOX News Reporter Confronts Jim Biden Outside his Home--He Wasn't Very Chattyhttps://t.co/QZN76lXpJZ#BidenCrimeFamily — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 29, 2020

Despite the bombshell interview, there has been a media blackout on the story.