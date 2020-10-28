Nancy Pelosi Is Not Going to Like This Joke Between Trump and Rally Attendee at Arizona Event

During a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday, President Trump spoke proudly about America’s accomplishments and future goals—including in space. He vowed to make the United States the first country to send an astronaut to Mars, suggesting perhaps it should be a woman, too.

And while Republicans are eager to win back the House and get Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi out of the speakership, some apparently would like to see her off Earth altogether.

“Make it Nancy Pelosi!” one rally attendee yelled back at the president.

“Who said that? That’s pretty good! Stand up please, look at this guy,” Trump said smiling. “I didn’t say it! I’m just repeating it, you know. They say he incites trouble, he loves trouble. No, I don’t.

"Thank you very much, that was very good. Are you a comedian professionally?” Trump asked, giving the man a thumb’s up.

Trump tweeted several clips from the event, including one showing the crowd size, which was quite a difference from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's scarcely-attended, low-energy event on Tuesday in Georgia.

In encouraging supporters to vote, he reminded them that he's not just running against Biden, but the liberal media, big tech, and the Washington establishment as well.