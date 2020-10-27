Russia

Media Now Think Putin Is a Trusted Source...on One Issue At Least

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 8:15 AM
Source: AP News/Alexander Zemlianichenko

After years of obsessing over Russia and the country’s disinformation campaigns, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now apparently a credible source on the controversies surrounding Hunter Biden, according to some left-leaning news outlets.

“Russian President Putin says he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden's past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of President Trump's attack lines in the U.S. presidential election,” NBC News tweeted, linking to their Reuters report on the story.

 

Putin appeared less friendly towards Trump in remarks broadcast by Russian state TV on Sunday. In what may be seen by some analysts as an attempt to try to curry favor with the Biden camp, he took the time to knock down what he made clear he regarded as false allegations from Trump about the Bidens.

"Yes, in Ukraine he [Hunter Biden] had or maybe still has a business, I don't know. It doesn't concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians," said Putin.

"But well yes he had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money. I don't see anything criminal about this, at least we don't know anything about this [being criminal]."

Putin also reacted with visible irritation when asked about comments Trump has made concerning Putin's ties to the former mayor of Moscow, and to an alleged payment made to Hunter Biden by the ex-mayor's widow. Putin said he knew nothing about the existence of any commercial relationship between Hunter and the woman. Joe Biden says the accusation about his son is not true. (NBC News/Reuters)

The irony was not lost on Twitter users.

