What Happened to the Term 'Sexual Preference' in Less Than 24 Hours Is Mind Boggling

The Left has nothing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The woman is brilliant and more than qualified to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. Personally, she’s a dedicated and loving mother of seven children, two of whom are adopted, and a woman of faith. That’s why we’re seeing Democrats grasping at straws to bring her down. One example from Tuesday’s questioning was the judge’s use of the term “sexual preference.”

In less than 24 hours, “sexual preference” suddenly became an offensive term to gays, lesbians, and bisexuals.

The use of it first came up when Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked if the Constitution gives gay people the right to marry. Barrett responded in part by saying that she has “never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference."

Sen. Mazie Hirono brought her comments up hours later and scolded her for using such an “offensive and outdated” term.

"It's used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not. Sexual orientation is a key part of a person's identity," Hirono said. "That sexual orientation is both a normal expression of human sexuality and immutable was a key part of the majority's opinion in Obergefell."

And like that, the progressive spin machine went into overtime.

As recently as last month, Webster’s Dictionary included a definition of “preference” as “orientation” or “sexual preference.” TODAY they changed it and added the word “offensive."



Insane - I just checked through Wayback Machine and it’s real.



(via @ThorSvensonn & @chadfelixg) pic.twitter.com/oOq1SNtCP2 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 14, 2020

Worse still was how hypocritical the outrage was, especially by those who used the term themselves recently.

Here's Joe Biden using the same term in May. pic.twitter.com/u7k4MqHCSU — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2020

Slate has also decided that the term "sexual preference" is offensive. Yet a simple Google search shows that the term has been used by Slate many times over the years. And JUST THIS YEAR they published something claiming that sexual preference can "evolve" over time pic.twitter.com/VBytVg3Mr0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 14, 2020

In case anyone believes any of the outrage today was in good faith. pic.twitter.com/Y8t2snavzZ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 14, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who Mazie Hirono called "our champion" on Monday, used the term "sexual preference" in 2017. Hirono jumped on Amy Coney Barrett for saying it Tuesday, calling it "offensive and outdated." pic.twitter.com/8bHIQTSVFk https://t.co/JlcRA35g59 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 14, 2020

Barrett later said her use of the term was not meant to "cause any offense."

"I certainly didn't mean and would never mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBTQ community," she said.