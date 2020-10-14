LGBT
VIP

What Happened to the Term 'Sexual Preference' in Less Than 24 Hours Is Mind Boggling

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
What Happened to the Term 'Sexual Preference' in Less Than 24 Hours Is Mind Boggling

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Left has nothing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The woman is brilliant and more than qualified to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. Personally, she’s a dedicated and loving mother of seven children, two of whom are adopted, and a woman of faith. That’s why we’re seeing Democrats grasping at straws to bring her down. One example from Tuesday’s questioning was the judge’s use of the term “sexual preference.”

In less than 24 hours, “sexual preference” suddenly became an offensive term to gays, lesbians, and bisexuals.

The use of it first came up when Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked if the Constitution gives gay people the right to marry. Barrett responded in part by saying that she has “never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference."

Sen. Mazie Hirono brought her comments up hours later and scolded her for using such an “offensive and outdated” term.

"It's used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not. Sexual orientation is a key part of a person's identity," Hirono said. "That sexual orientation is both a normal expression of human sexuality and immutable was a key part of the majority's opinion in Obergefell."

And like that, the progressive spin machine went into overtime.

Worse still was how hypocritical the outrage was, especially by those who used the term themselves recently. 

Barrett later said her use of the term was not meant to "cause any offense."

"I certainly didn't mean and would never mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBTQ community," she said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Facebook Says It Will Censor NY Post's New Story About Hunter Biden On Its Platform
Julio Rosas
Joe Biden’s ‘I Never Spoke With My Son About Ukraine’ Line Just Got Busted
Matt Vespa

LIVE: Chairman Graham Pushes Back at Judiciary Dems Who Accused ACB of Not Being Candid
Biden Calls a Press Lid Following Report That He Lied About Ties to Ukraine Energy Firm
Ellie Bufkin
Judge Barrett Gives Sen. Feinstein a Lesson in Legal Severability
Reagan McCarthy
Leftists Lose Their Minds Over Trump Landing Dueling Town Hall Against Biden
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular