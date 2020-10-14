Biden Just Told Seniors a Lie About Trump's Covid Comments

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden falsely accused President Trump on Tuesday of not caring about senior citizens when he selectively edited remarks the president made about which groups of people coronavirus affects most.

Speaking last month in Swanton, Ohio, Trump argued the virus "affects virtually nobody" but seniors.

“Now we know it affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects," Trump said at the time. "That’s it. You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows. Take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system, but it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools.”

But Biden only picked up on the “virtually nobody” part.

“Nobody,” Biden said on Tuesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida. “Think about that. Who was he talking about when he said it affects virtually nobody? He was talking about America’s seniors. He was talking about you.”

The former vice president then claimed Trump thinks older voters are “expendable, forgettable, you’re virtually nobody.”

“That’s how he sees seniors,” he continued. “The only senior that Donald Trump cares about…is the senior Donald Trump."

The Trump campaign immediately hit back, showing voters President Trump’s comments in full.