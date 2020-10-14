Donald Trump

Biden Just Told Seniors a Lie About Trump's Covid Comments

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 8:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Just Told Seniors a Lie About Trump's Covid Comments

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden falsely accused President Trump on Tuesday of not caring about senior citizens when he selectively edited remarks the president made about which groups of people coronavirus affects most.

Speaking last month in Swanton, Ohio, Trump argued the virus "affects virtually nobody" but seniors. 

“Now we know it affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. If they have other problems, that’s what it really affects," Trump said at the time. "That’s it. You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows. Take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system, but it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools.”

But Biden only picked up on the “virtually nobody” part. 

“Nobody,” Biden said on Tuesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida. “Think about that. Who was he talking about when he said it affects virtually nobody? He was talking about America’s seniors. He was talking about you.”

The former vice president then claimed Trump thinks older voters are “expendable, forgettable, you’re virtually nobody.”

“That’s how he sees seniors,” he continued. “The only senior that Donald Trump cares about…is the senior Donald Trump."

The Trump campaign immediately hit back, showing voters President Trump’s comments in full. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ACB Triggers the Left Over Response to Whether Roe Is Super Precedent
Leah Barkoukis

Multiple States Had Record Breaking Numbers of Early In-Person Voters. Here's Why That's Important.
Beth Baumann
Judge Barrett Wrecks Kamala Harris Under SCOTUS Questioning
Katie Pavlich
Sen. Ernst Allows Judge Barrett to Respond to Sen. Hirono's Outrageous Allegations
Cortney O'Brien
Here's How One Grassroots Group Is Saving the Electoral College
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
Talk About Pandering: Biden Campaign Launches a 'Rap Ad' Aimed at Blacks
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular