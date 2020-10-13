Biden Responds to Gallup's 'Better Off Now' Survey by Attacking Voters

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responded to the Gallup poll showing a majority of Americans saying they’re better off now than they were four years ago the only way Joe Biden knows how to: by attacking the respondents.

"Why should people who feel that they're better off today under a Trump administration vote for you?" a reporter with Cincinnati’s WKRC Local 12 asked the former vice president.

"Well if they think that, they probably shouldn't," Biden initially responded.

The recent survey, conducted Sept. 14-28, showed 56 percent of voters said they were better off under a Trump administration, with only 32 percent saying they were worse off.

“They think—54 percent of the American people believe they're better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly," Biden told reporter Kyle Inskeep, getting the stat wrong. "And in addition to that, we have a president who doesn't share the values of most Americans. He's not very honest with people. He's flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms of even now—not wearing a mask, a guy who has been a super spreader. But look, whatever they believe they should go out and vote. People should vote. Period."

Responding to the survey last week, President Trump said the results were "pretty amazing" considering we're in the middle of a pandemic.

"The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden)," he tweeted. "Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!"