Who Biden's Reportedly Considering for Attorney General

If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election, he may choose New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be attorney general, according to reports.

The possibility is leading aides at the National Governors Association to look into contingency plans for replacing him as chair, Axios reports.

- Stacey Abrams

Cuomo’s reputation has become decidedly more controversial throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including the governor's mandate that nursing home facilities take in coronavirus patients. The disastrous policy led to widespread outbreaks in these communities and resulted in more than 6,000 deaths, and now he's claiming it never happened. The governor has also repeatedly threatened religious liberties during the pandemic and warned houses of worship he’d shut them down if they don’t follow the rules.

Thus far Cuomo has denied wanting the AG position, telling ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he wishes to remain governor of New York.

"I was in a Cabinet, I was in Bill Clinton's Cabinet, been there, done that," Cuomo said about his time as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001. "I don't want to go to Washington. They couldn't drag me, they couldn't force me. I only represent the people of the state, I have no agenda besides theirs."

"I am governor of New York and that's all I want to be." @NYGovCuomo says he supports Joe Biden for president and he would not accept a cabinet position if offered.

Cuomo's senior adviser Richard Azzopardi also dismissed the possibility.

"100% he's made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him," he told Axios.