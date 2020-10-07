What Katie Hill Was Just Accused of When Her Old Government Twitter Account Got Hacked

Ex-Rep. Katie Hill said late Tuesday that her old congressional Twitter account had been hacked by former staff.

The tweets show the alleged staff members accusing Hill of “workplace abuse and harassment.”

The anonymous complaints came following the announcement that Elizabeth Moss would be playing Hill in a forthcoming film adaptation of her memoir, "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality," produced by Blumhouse Television.

“Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks – including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman – regarding today’s announcement,” the thread began.

The alleged staff members said Hill’s story, which is their story, “requires more nuance.”

“Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss,” the Twitter thread continued. “Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments.”

The hackers lamented that Hill had never been “held accountable by anyone other than herself.”

“Katie took advantage of her subordinates. She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics,” the alleged staffers said. “Workplace abuse and harassment can take many different forms, but one thing is certain: it is never ok, even if your boss is a woman and/or a survivor.”

Though the hackers acknowledged Hill was a “survivor of abuse” they questioned that she did enough to “end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior.”

Hill resigned in 2019 after her "throuple" sex scandal was exposed.

"Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked," she said early Wednesday morning. "Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter."