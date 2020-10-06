Biden Explains What He'd Do If Roe v. Wade Is Threatened by a Conservative SCOTUS Majority

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed to enact legislation that would make Roe v. Wade “law of the land” if the 1973 abortion ruling were threatened should Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett get confirmed.

The comment came after a woman during an NBC News town hall event in Miami, Florida, asked how he would protect “reproductive rights” if the court had a conservative majority.

“No. 1, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although expectation is that she may very well move to…overrule Roe,” the former vice president said. “And the only thing, the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/1Gq6Ncc2IK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, responded to Biden about what that decision would mean.

“2363 deaths every single day, @JoeBiden, because of Roe," she replied. "You support that? Each a son or a daughter. 2363 lives cut short, destroyed."

President Trump also called out Biden, reminding voters how extreme the former VP and Democratic Party is on abortion and urged them to "get out and vote."

"Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest," he said. "He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE!"

Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020