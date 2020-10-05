Joe Biden

Media Outlet Actually Interviews Biden Sexual Assault Accuser...But There's One Big Problem

Oct 05, 2020
With less than one month until Election Day, the spotlight is back on Joe Biden over the sexual assault allegations lobbed against him from former staffer Tara Reade, who sat down with a media outlet for an exclusive interview about the alleged incident. 

Reade went into graphic detail about the encounter with then Sen. Biden in 1993 and how she told her mother immediately afterwards, who urged her to go to police. Reade told the interviewer she didn’t because “they’re there to protect the senators and congressmen; they’re not there to protect us.”

In May, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski asked the Democratic presidential nominee about the claim. 

“She says in 1993, Mr. Vice President, that you pinned her against the wall and reached under her clothing and penetrated her with your fingers, will you please go on the record with the American people,” Brzezinski said. “Did you sexually assault Tara Reade?”

“No, it is not true,” Biden responded. “I am saying unequivocally it never happened.”

But viewers, including Sen. Ted Cruz, found the story strange for one reason in particular: It aired on “60 Minutes Australia.”

Such an important interview so close to the election would be more relevant for a U.S. audience—not an Australian one, prompting Cruz to call it "the most complete indictment of media bias ever."

Most Popular