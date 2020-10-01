How the Commission on Presidential Debates Reportedly Plans on Having More Control Over Candidates

Between the name-calling, interruptions, and yelling, Tuesday’s first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, was aptly described as a “sh*tshow.” Moderator/debater Chris Wallace wasn’t even able to control the two, prompting him at one point to yell, “Stop!”

“I hate to raise my voice by why should I be different than the two of you?” he added.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that changes would be coming for the next two events, which reportedly includes the ability for the moderator to mute the candidates’ microphones.

“@CBSNews has learned the Commission on Presidential Debates plans to issue strict new rules in the coming days that include cutting off a candidate's microphone if they violate the rules, per an informed source,” Norah O’Donnell tweeted.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Commission said “additional structure” was being considered for a more orderly debate in October.

"The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly,” a statement read. “The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who is set to moderate the next debate in Miami, shared a tweet wondering if President Trump would “submit” to such a rule.