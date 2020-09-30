Joe Biden

Commission on Presidential Debates: There Will Be Changes After Last Night's Wild Debate

Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Tuesday night's dogfight in Cleveland, Ohio has convinced The Commission on Presidential Debates that it needs to make some changes for the next contest. Viewers didn't hear much substance during the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, what with all the yelling, interrupting, and name calling. Trump cut into several of Biden's questions, while the Democratic nominee referred to him as a "clown" on more than one occasion. 

It was so wild that at one point moderator Chris Wallace said, "I hate to raise my voice but why should I be different than the two of you!"

And so, the commission writes, “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."

They plan to introduce "additional tools" so the moderators can "maintain order" in future debates.

The Commission added that they were "grateful" for the professionalism and skill Wallace demonstrated last night, but Trump and his supporters disagree with that analysis. To them, he was inserting himself into the debate and forcing Trump to debate two people, not one. The Trump campaign counted that he interrupted the incumbent a whopping 76 times.

