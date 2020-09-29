Tucker Reveals Photos of Top Democrat Ignoring Mask Policy She Wants to Impose on Air Travel

If Americans have learned one thing during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, it’s that there are two sets of rules—one for Democratic leaders and another for everyone else (especially conservatives). It became evident when those on the right who gathered to protest the lockdowns were accused of being superspreaders who were going to kill everyone in their communities, but it was completely fine when thousands took to the streets to protest police brutality. Many Democratic leaders, who imposed orders banning outdoor gatherings above a limited number, threw social distancing guidelines out the door and joined these demonstrators arm-in-arm. The coup de grace, though, was the maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the hair salon in San Francisco, despite local rules keeping such businesses closed.

On Monday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed footage of yet another prominent Democrat at Dulles International Airport flouting the rules she wishes to impose.

“More and more lawmakers are calling for nationwide rule on wearing face coverings. Senator Dianne Feinstein has written to federal agencies asking for a mandatory mask policy both in the air and on public transit,” Carlson said. “Well, given that, today, this show exclusively obtained photographs of — and this going to rock your world — Dianne Feinstein in a private terminal at Dulles airport, an FBO as they say in private aviation, on Friday,” Carlson said. “In the photographs, Feinstein can be seen smiling without a mask on.”

Since Nancy Pelosi claimed she was set-up by the hair salon, Carlson similarly joked that it’s not Feinstein’s fault, but the “diabolical FBO probably masterminded the whole thing.”

Tucker Carlson showed photos of Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein in an airport not wearing a mask after she wrote a letter to the FAA calling for a mandatory mask policy on airlines. Do as they say, not as they do. pic.twitter.com/TMYTliv93Z — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 29, 2020

Part of Feinstein's letter to the FAA can be read below: