Does Biden Use a Teleprompter During Interviews? Bizarre Moment During Questioning From Univision Is Revealing

Joe Biden relies heavily on using a script. It was painfully obvious during his “surprise” video call choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate, and many other teleprompter glitches have exposed it in other settings. Fox News’s Bret Baier recently tried to get an answer out of Biden’s campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo as to whether the Democratic presidential nominee has ever used one during “local interviewers or to answer Q&As with supporters.”

While Ducklo refused to respond, Biden’s interview with Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart last week appears to provide the answer.

The exchange happened as the two were discussing deportations. Diaz-Balart pointed to the “record-breaking number of immigrants being deported” under the Obama-Biden administration and wondered how those communities could feel reassured under a Biden-Harris administration.

“There are going to be no deportation in the first 100 days of my campaign,” Biden replied.

Diaz-Balart responded, “Let me get that right. You’re going to freeze deportations?”

“Freeze deportations for the first hundred days,” Biden clarified. “And the only people who will be deported are people who committed a felony while here. That’s number one.”

He then looks to someone off-camera and says, “OK, I lost that line…”

Diaz-Balart then tells him it’s alright “because we can talk you and I on that.”

The other strange part is that when Biden is giving his answer about no deportations in the first 100 days, the camera is zoomed in on his face, but when Diaz-Balart interrupts to confirm whether he’s going to freeze deportations, Biden turns his head as though he wasn’t actually facing his interviewer the entire time. Was his head turning away from a teleprompter? It appears likely.