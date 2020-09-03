Van Jones Calls for 'National Moratorium' on Evening BLM Marches

Night after night, Americans are seeing U.S. cities continuing to be gripped by violent protests, rioting, and looting. Small businesses are burned to the ground, police are becoming increasingly targeted, and violent crime in major cities is skyrocketing. For months the media excused the destruction, exemplified by CNN’s now infamous chyron about “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.” Democratic politicians looked the other way, too. But once the issue started to show up in polling, everything changed.

Now we have people like former Obama adviser and CNN commentator Van Jones calling for a “national moratorium” on BLM marches at night.

“I think that Joe Biden can reach, can actually begin to move his own movement in a better direction, we need a national moratorium on these nighttime marches. That would separate the responsible, productive demonstrations that have united the whole world from some of these other demonstrations that are just not as useful,” he said.

“There are things that Joe Biden and other progressives can do. They can begin to push down on the violence in our movement and then turn it back toward the people who are actually suffering,” he continued. “The businesses — there have been a couple of hundred businesses that have been hurt by arsonists."

His point, of course, is that the unrest is helping Trump so we must get back to focusing on the economy and the president’s handling of the coronavirus response.

"We've got to get off of this conversation around unrest and back to the conversation around literally millions of people who are suffering from the -- the Trump economy and the mishandling of the virus," he concluded.