What Chris Cuomo and Michael Cohen Discussed on Secret Recording Tucker Carlson Aired

Last week, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson teased a story about a secret recording between CNN’s Chris Cuomo and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, saying it shows he’s “not the person he pretends to be on CNN.”

On Tuesday, Carlson played an exchange between the men about apparent sexual misconduct allegations while the anchor was at ABC News.

"You know, I'm always careful when I talk to media, you know?" Cuomo says.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo went on.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen responded, laughing.

"It's lying - 'so I already have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex. I just wanted to know if you heard anything like that.' There is no woman! There is none of that!" Cuomo continued. "So here's the problem: women who do work there say, 'Oh yeah, you know, some of these men' and naming me with other guys, 'You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.' I mean, what the f---?"

He then cautioned, "The media is not your friend," to which Cohen agreed.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson plays a recorded conversation between CNN's Chris Cuomo and Pres. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen: pic.twitter.com/t3TNB8nsyr — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 2, 2020

"Chris Cuomo is on television," Carlson said after playing the tape. "Chris Cuomo could bench press your Subaru. Open bathrobes are for losers...But you know who is a loser, big time? All those women who keep accusing Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment...

"Now, if women made those claims against you, Chris Cuomo might very well denounce you on his TV show, call for your firing, call for your banishment from decent society," Carlson continued. "These are women making the charges, after all. You must believe women. Women's voices must be heard."

CNN did not respond to Carlson's requests for comment.

After the segment aired, Cohen took to Twitter to accuse Trump and his “cronies” of violating his “First amendment rights” by leaking the tape.

The only people in possession of these recordings are me, @DOJ, @POTUS & Trump Org. I did not give this recording or authorization for its use to @FoxNews or anyone. @POTUS and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this; all to discredit me and my book. What’s next? pic.twitter.com/ajgmpE9ZoF — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 2, 2020

President Trump, meanwhile, wondered if the tape would get him fired.