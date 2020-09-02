Police Say Antifa 'Commander' Cried in Fetal Position After Getting Caught

Antifa has been terrorizing cities across the U.S. in recent months, but how courageous are these black-clad anarchists? Let’s take a look at what happened over the weekend when Green Bay police responded to a call about threatening “white people with sticks, baseball bats and helmets headed... towards the police.”

According to WBAY, Matthew Banta, 23, also known as “Commander Red” was found with a flamethrower, fireworks, and smoke grenades heading to a demonstration.

When police caught up to him, he “dropped into the fetal position and began crying,” the officer said.

A responding officer says he saw four individuals walking towards a protest with baseball bats. One man was wearing a metal helmet with goggles and military-style gear with multiple pouches, and was carrying an Antifa flag. When the officer pulled his squad car in front of the group, they ran away. The officer caught Banta, who was carrying the flag, and says Banta “dropped into the fetal position and began crying.” He accused the officer of lying on him; the officer replied nobody was on him. (WBAY)

According to the criminal complaint, Banta “is known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests.”

This isn’t the first time he was arrested.

Banta is accused in Waupaca County of pointing a loaded gun at a police officer and biting and kicking an officer during a protest earlier this month. He’s charged there with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four other charges (see related story). He posted a $10,000 cash bond. A condition of his bond was that he can’t have a dangerous weapon, according to the Brown County district attorney’s office. “It’s worrisome when people associated with Antifa come here to Green Bay from out of town for the purpose of protesting here or for the purposes of committing violent acts,” said Chief Smith. Police arrested 15 individuals total on Saturday after a Black Lives Matter protest took a turn and police deemed it unlawful. (WBAY)

President Trump commented on the story Wednesday morning, saying "We catch them all!"