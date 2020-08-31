Leo Terrell Blasts Biden For Having 'Made a Deal' With Violent Extremists

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell sounded off on Joe Biden and the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday, arguing the former vice president has “made a deal” with the extremist group.

After showing a clip of Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones being ambushed leaving the White House after the final night of the Republican National Convention, Terrell said the extremist segment of the Democratic Party is a “cancer” that “hates anybody.”

“If you are pro-America, pro-God, pro-country, pro-Trump, you’re going to be attacked,” he said, and one’s race, gender, or age makes no difference.

“Joe Biden has made a deal with this extremist group. You have the president talking about law and order, this group does not want law and order, they want chaos,” Terrell continued.

While President Trump plans to go to Wisconsin to speak with law enforcement, Terrell said if Biden did the same, he’d have to get “permission” from extremist groups like Antifa and BLM.

“Black lives [matter movement] is a joke because they only care about those individuals who they can make a profit from, they don’t care about Ann Dorn losing her husband, they don’t care about that black Milwaukee man who was a Trump supporter who got assassinated,” he said. “This group is chaos, it’s a cancer on this country.”