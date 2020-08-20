Elizabeth Warren

Viewers Notice Subtle Block Message Behind Elizabeth Warren During DNC Address

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Sen. Elizabeth Warren virtually addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday evening from the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a central theme of her speech focused on the importance of childcare for working parents and the necessity for universal preschool.

“Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic. And now, parents are stuck—no idea when schools can safely reopen and even fewer childcare options,” said the Massachusetts Democrat.

But as she spoke, viewers noticed she was paying a subtle tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. In block letters, “BLM” was set up on the cubby shelves above her left shoulder.

"We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected. And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done," Warren said. "We stay in the fight so that when our children and our grandchildren ask what we did during this dark chapter in our nation's history. We will be able to look them squarely in the eye and say, we organized, we persisted, we changed America."

“BLM” wasn’t the only subtle message set up in the classroom. In a preview photo, the letters “DBFH” were placed behind Warren as she held a children’s book, which stands for her "Dream Big, Fight Hard" message.

