Doctors
VIP

CNN Pushes Study Suggesting Black Babies More Likely to Die in Care of White Doctors

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
CNN Pushes Study Suggesting Black Babies More Likely to Die in Care of White Doctors

Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

You’ve all likely heard the phrase, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Data can easily be manipulated to prove whatever point researchers or analysts want, which appears to be what a study touted by CNN has done regarding survival rates of black and white newborns when cared for by black vs. white physicians.

“Black newborn babies in the US are more likely to survive childbirth if they are cared for by Black doctors, but three times more likely to die when looked after by White doctors, a study finds,” said CNN’s Twitter account, linking to the article.

The study’s authors, CNN reports, suggest hospitals “invest in efforts to reduce such biases and explore their connection to institutional racism.”

But is that really what's going on? No, of course not.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Analysis: Following Obama, Kamala Underwhelms -- But it Doesn't Matter Much
Guy Benson
Steve Bannon and Others Indicted in 'We Build the Wall' Self-Enrichment Scheme
Ellie Bufkin
President Trump Shredded Obama's Entire DNC Speech With One Tweet
Matt Vespa
RNC Trounces Democrat Fundraising, Again
Katie Pavlich

NY Lawmakers - Including Democrats - Introduce Bill Demanding New Probe into Nursing Home Deaths
Cortney O'Brien
Did You Catch What Was Spelled Out in Blocks Behind Elizabeth Warren During DNC Address?
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular