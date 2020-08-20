CNN Pushes Study Suggesting Black Babies More Likely to Die in Care of White Doctors

You’ve all likely heard the phrase, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Data can easily be manipulated to prove whatever point researchers or analysts want, which appears to be what a study touted by CNN has done regarding survival rates of black and white newborns when cared for by black vs. white physicians.

“Black newborn babies in the US are more likely to survive childbirth if they are cared for by Black doctors, but three times more likely to die when looked after by White doctors, a study finds,” said CNN’s Twitter account, linking to the article.

Black newborn babies in the US are more likely to survive childbirth if they are cared for by Black doctors, but three times more likely to die when looked after by White doctors, a study finds. https://t.co/cwZ3BZmlL2 — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2020

The study’s authors, CNN reports, suggest hospitals “invest in efforts to reduce such biases and explore their connection to institutional racism.”

But is that really what's going on? No, of course not.

1) The infant mortality rate is .5% on average, but 1.1% among black babies, as of 2017

2) The higher rate stems from a greater percentage of high-risk pregnancies, not racist OB-GYNs

3) More likely, these higher risk births are at hospitals w/ a greater percentage of white docs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2020

There are two logical conclusions to draw from CNN’s article: 1) White doctors are prejudiced against black babies, 2) We should segregate hospitals by race. Do they really want to be making these points? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 18, 2020

CNN would start a race war if they could.



I couldnt imagine anything else being the goal of these types of bullshit articles... — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 18, 2020

It gets even better the CDC study they are referencing is actually measuring the increased survival rate of babies the older the mother is when she gives birth. The study is focused on the age of mother not necessarily race. https://t.co/6BJMXvKhJD CNN is Race-Baiting! pic.twitter.com/cspOOWl3ae — Travagline (@Sengaharas) August 18, 2020