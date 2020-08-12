Ayaan Hirsi Ali Picks Up on 'Alarming' Comments Biden Made to Muslim Voters

There’s no question Joe Biden was pandering during a July 20 address to the Muslim Voters Summit, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson said Tuesday night, but as his guest Ayaan Hirsi Ali pointed out, he was doing much more than that.

In the clips played on the program, Biden is shown promising to end the “Muslim ban” at the start of his administration and wishing that more about the Islamic faith was taught in U.S. schools.

But Ali, a Somali-born research fellow at the Hoover Institution, picked up on other comments during Biden’s speech that even Carlson didn’t catch.

She pointed out that he also said: "'If you see something wrong' -- and he quotes the Prophet Muhammad -- 'use your hand. If you can't use your hand, use your tongue and if you can't use your tongue, use your heart.'" What he's basically doing from that point onwards is enforcing Sharia law and it is vigilantism on steroids.

“If you’re a Muslim, [if] you grew up within Islam trying to reform it, or [are] just a good American Muslim, you’re being confronted with ... a candidate for a major political party who’s basically saying 'Let’s enforce Sharia law.”

Ali was supportive of Biden’s call to end discrimination against Muslims, “but I don’t know who puts these words in his mouth and I’m alarmed.”

She recognized that Biden didn’t know what he was doing, but his campaign team should’ve been more alert.

“Joe Biden should come out and apologize profusely to the American people, especially to those American Muslims who have adopted and embraced the foundational principles of America,” Ali said.