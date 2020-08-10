In Speaking About Civil Unrest in America, Barr Explains What the Left Truly Wants

Speaking to Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday, Attorney General Bill Barr opened up about what is behind the civil unrest in America today and what he believes the left is seeking.

Barr likened the antifa-organized riots across the country to a “new form of urban guerrilla warfare” because they are hiding among legitimate protesters.

“Mao – Mao Zedong used to speak about the guerrilla being like fish swimming in the ocean the way the guerrilla moves through the people. The guerrilla hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean,” he said. “They go into the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves. That's where they swim. And what they do is they hijack these demonstrations and they provoke violence."

The political left has made seeking “complete political victory” and power its primary goal, he argued, which began when President Trump won the 2016 election.

"They were trying to impeach him from Day One. They have done everything they can…and I think it's because of the desire for power that the left wants," Barr told Levin. "They want to run people's lives so they can design utopia for all of us...and it's the lust for power. And they weren't expecting Trump's victory. And it outrages them."

Read more of the interview below: