What Bongino’s Sources Told Him About Biden Should Concern Everyone

Joe Biden's cognitive decline is no secret. Between the countless blunders, gaffes, lies, and senior moments, it's truly shocking that he's in the race at all. COVID was probably the best thing that could've happened to his campaign, largely keeping him away from public events and spontaneous questions from reporters. Even Democrats admit it's best he stay in the basement.

If you didn't catch Ellie's post on one of his latest interviews, which puts his mental decline on full display, you need to; it's jaw dropping. To continue reading, join Townhall VIP. Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting.