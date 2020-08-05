FBI

US Attorney Reveals FBI Has Opened Hundreds of Domestic Terror Investigations Since May

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2020 9:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
US Attorney Reveals FBI Has Opened Hundreds of Domestic Terror Investigations Since May

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

During a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing focused on Antifa Tuesday, it was revealed that the feds have opened hundreds of domestic terrorism investigations since George Floyd’s death in police custody, which sparked nationwide protests, rioting, and looting. 

Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Texas who co-heads a task force on violent anti-government extremists, said that since May 28, “over 300 domestic terrorist investigations” have been opened. 

"That does not include any potential civil rights investigations or violent crime associated with the riots,” she added. 

The task force is charged with developing “detailed information about violent antigovernment extremist individuals, networks and movements.”

“Any group, regardless of their name, if they’re violent and antigovernment, we will be looking at them,” Cox said.

In addition, Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told lawmakers that an estimated 140 federal law enforcement officers guarding a Portland federal courthouse sustained 277 injuries due to the violent and sustained nightly attacks at the building.

At one point in the Senate hearing, he picked up a frozen water bottle and banged it on the desk, saying they have been thrown at officers as well as pipes and Molotov cocktails.

The hearing Tuesday titled "The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence” revealed deep divisions in how Republicans and Democrats view the sustained protests that have gripped the nation since Floyd's death while in police custody. (Fox News)

Sen. Ted Cruz, who is chairman of the subcommittee, noted that no Democrats during the hearing were willing to criticize Antifa. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
‘Somebody Needs to go to Jail’: Senate GOP Should Hammer Blackmailer Sally Yates In Today's Obamagate Hearing
Matt Vespa
Tucker Lays Out New Evidence in George Floyd Case...and It Completely Exposes the Narrative
Katie Pavlich

LIVE: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates Gets Grilled on Crossfire Hurricane
Witnesses Convinced that Cuomo Is Intentionally Hiding Actual Number of Nursing Home Deaths
Cortney O'Brien
CA Church Is Fighting the State's Attempts to Squash Religious Freedom. Legal Heavyweights Are Joining Them.
Beth Baumann

Now Everyone Can See What Happened Between Floyd and Officers Before His Death
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular