MSNBC

Former MSNBC Producer Explains Why She Left in Blistering Letter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 7:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
Former MSNBC Producer Explains Why She Left in Blistering Letter

Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

What’s it like behind the scenes at MSNBC? Ratings and politics were at the core of every editorial decision, according to one former producer, forcing “skilled journalists to make bad decisions on a daily basis.”

In a letter about her July 24 departure from MSNBC, Ariana Pekary explains why she left. 

“It’s possible that I’m more sensitive to the editorial process due to my background in public radio, where no decision I ever witnessed was predicated on how a topic or guest would 'rate.' The longer I was at MSNBC, the more I saw such choices — it’s practically baked in to the editorial process – and those decisions affect news content every day,” she writes on her personal website. “Likewise, it’s taboo to discuss how the ratings scheme distorts content, or it’s simply taken for granted, because everyone in the commercial broadcast news industry is doing the exact same thing.”

Pekary describes this as a “cancer” that “stokes national division” amid the civil unrest in the country, “risks human lives” during the pandemic, and threatens “our democracy" with the election coming up. 

“The model blocks diversity of thought and content because the networks have incentive to amplify fringe voices and events, at the expense of others… all because it pumps up the ratings,” she writes. 

Regarding coronavirus coverage, amplifying President Trump’s failures was at the center of MSNBC’s strategy “rather than the science itself.”

At times producers would choose a story without regard to ratings but these were exceptions, she explains. 

“I’ve even heard producers deny their role as journalists,” she writes. “A very capable senior producer once said: ‘Our viewers don’t really consider us the news. They come to us for comfort.’”

She closes by embracing the uncertainty of 2020, hoping to connect with her followers. “More than ever, I’m craving a full and civil discourse,” she says.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Ivanka Trump and AG Barr to Unveil New Office at the Department of Justice
Reagan McCarthy
Mayor Demands Fire Department Remove Show of Support For Police Department
Leah Barkoukis
One Democrat's Hypocrisy Soars to New Heights... All Over National Parks
Beth Baumann
With Police Being Attacked and Under Threat of Being Defunded, July Gun Sales Were One for the Record Books
Matt Vespa
Karen Bass Previously Praised the Church of Scientology and Now It's Biting Her In the Butt
Beth Baumann
Why President Trump Is Calling for a Revote In a Primary Election
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular