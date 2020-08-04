Massachusetts

Mayor Demands Fire Department Remove Show of Support For Police Department

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 9:00 AM
Source: Andrew Knapp/The Post And Courier via AP

Somerville, Massachusetts, Mayor Joe Curtatone made clear Saturday that under no circumstance can the town’s fire department express support for police.

The mayor crumbled after being made aware of the transgression on Twitter, with one user writing to him along with a photo, “Is the fire department allowed to display a thin blue line flag?” 

Under his orders, the flags were removed and he notified the woman who wrote to him the next day. 

“Flags are off the trucks,” he said. “They were not authorized to be there. Looking into how they got there. Sincerely hope the people who did this did not realize how hurtful it would be to people in our community.”

Some wondered, then, why the Black Lives Matter flag was flying above city hall.

