Carlson Has a Warning About Fox News If Dems Take Power

Fox News stands alone in a sea of progressive outlets, but host Tucker Carlson warned Wednesday that Americans could very well lose that dissenting voice if Democrats regain power in the fall.

Carlson said to look at the pressure Facebook is currently under over its advertising program.

“Tonight, close to 1,000 companies are boycotting Facebook’s advertising platform. Why are they doing that? Because they are demanding that Facebook censor the president and his voters,” he said. “Ban conservative news outlets, allow only publications controlled by the left to decide what’s news.”

“That’s most anyway because there’s only one mass media company left in America that consistently dissents from the left’s view of things. You’re watching it right now. What do you think they plan to do to Fox News if they take power? You can imagine. We are in their way.”

The Fox News host went on to argue that calling these people liberals is incorrect—“they are totalitarians…they want power and they know how to get power.”

“Why are some people being fired for trivial offenses? To terrify the rest of us into obedience. They rule by fear,” he argued. "The people around Joe Biden rule by fear, they do not rule by consent, as you're supposed to in this country. They are in fact the true enemies of democracy, they don't care what you think."