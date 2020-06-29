Shooting

Two Critically Injured After Shooting Near CHOP

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 8:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Seattle Police Department said Monday they are investigating a shooting near the autonomous zone anarchists have been running in the city for the past few weeks.

“Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street,” a statement on Twitter said. “Reports of two people injured.”

A hospital spokeswoman at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department told Fox News the two men are in critical condition.

One male arrived early this morning and was transported by a private vehicle, the second victim came shortly after by Seattle Fire Department medics, according to Fox News.

The intersection the police cited in their tweet is two blocks from CHOP. 

It's the fourth shooting in the region protestors named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, which surrounds the area where Seattle Police's East Precinct was headquartered and began in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

The protest has stretched nearly a month and has been peaceful during the day but has turned violent at night over the past two weeks. Five people have been wounded so far, and a 19-year-old man was killed.

"I'm aware of 3 shootings and one murder that was a result of a shooting in the zone," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told CNN on Sunday before the fourth shooting occurred. "We've also had some assaults, sexual assaults, a robbery, and a couple of arsons. So the level of violence that is starting in that area certainly increased over time and it is no longer a block party. It's a real public safety issue... it's been difficult, we've been working with our stake holders to make sure we have a good resolution to this. It's gone on far too long and we are actively working with administrators, the community, and others who support us to get back in the precinct and provide effective public safety for all who live and reside in that area." (KOMO News)

CHOP organizers said Sunday they are looking to move into the East Precinct, which police have abandoned, in an effort to pressure city officials to respond to their police reform demands.

Most Popular