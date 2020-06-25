Protests

LA County Public Health Director Admits Inconvenient Truth About Protests

Source: AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

At least one public health official is acknowledging that coronavirus does indeed spread at protests, contrary to the Democratic myth that it only seems to affect those at conservative events.  

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Los Angeles Times it’s “highly likely” the surge in cases they’re seeing is linked to mass demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. 

“But because contact tracers do not track cases that stem from public settings, it’s often impossible to pinpoint the origin of spread at such events, particularly given that the protests occurred while the county was lifting many of its stay-at-home restrictions,” the Times reports. 

The county reported 2,571 new cases on Monday.

There have been 46,735 coronavirus cases reported in the last 14 days, Newsom said. That accounts for 36.5% of all cases. Additionally, hospitalizations have increased by 16%, and ICU patients have jumped by 11%. The positivity rate throughout the state has increased from 4.5% to 4.8%. Worse, in Los Angeles County, the rate spiked from 5.8% two weeks ago to 8.4% on Monday, Ferrer said. (LA Times)

“The virus is not done with us,” she said.

