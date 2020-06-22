99 Shot in Chicago Over Father's Day Weekend; 12 Killed

Weekend shooting totals in Chicago have always been staggering, and yet, Black Lives Matter protesters never seem to show up in these areas and little attention is given in the mainstream media to the plight of those living there, even when it’s innocent children who are the victims.

Father’s Day weekend in the Windy City was especially bloody, with 99 shootings, including 12 fatalities, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Five children were among the dead—the youngest victim was 3.

Two boys, 15 and 16, were walking in an alley at 12:18 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Superior Street when someone fired at them, possibly from a gray sedan, according to Chicago police. The 15-year-old was shot in his leg, chest and abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead. The other boy, 16, was hit in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 13-year-old girl was killed and two other teens were wounded Saturday night in Austin on the West Side. The girl was inside a home about 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North LeClaire Avenue when the shots were fired, and she was struck in the neck, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Amaria J. Jones. Two boys, 15 and 16, were sitting on a porch when one of them noticed a red laser pointing at him and heard gunfire, police said. The younger boy was struck in the back and the older boy was struck in the leg. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 3-year-old boy was fatally wounded about two hours earlier when someone opened fire at his father while they were driving in Austin. The toddler, identified as Mekay James, was struck in the back about 6:25 p.m. when someone in a blue Honda pulled behind the black SUV the boy’s 27-year-old father was driving in the 600 block of North Central Avenue and fired several rounds, authorities said. (Chicago Sun Times)

And that’s only a fraction of the Times’ report on the shootings.

This weekend’s victims bring the total number of homicides in the city for 2020 to 284.