Police

Trump Team Brings Up 2016 Event to Show What's Really Needed Between BLM and Police

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 7:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Team Brings Up 2016 Event to Show What's Really Needed Between BLM and Police

Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

Tens of thousands of people have participated in demonstrations against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody, but the Trump campaign pointed out there may be a much more effective way to actually build bridges between law enforcement and the black community if true change is to occur—and it has nothing to do with marching.

Wanting to address recent officer-involved shootings in July of 2016, the Kansas Black Lives Matter group had planned a protest. After talking with the Wichita Police Department, however, they decided to ditch the demonstration and instead have a cookout that would bring the two sides together.

Officers served hamburgers and hot dogs and played basketball with members of the community. Kids jumped in bounce-houses and blew bubbles. Officers and the community even danced together.

But, the tone wasn’t about food and fun. It was an opportunity to have difficult conversations aimed at change.

Jarvis Scott, a black man who sat at a table with a Hispanic man and a white man, next to Lt. Travis Rakestraw, told The The Wichita Eagle it was the first time since 1992 he’d sat down with a police officer. The other two said it was their first time sitting with an officer. (USA Today)

The police chief called on other police departments and communities to host a similar event.

“It takes two parties to make a healthy relationship,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Completely Insane Reason the Mob Wants to Cancel Domino's Pizza
Leah Barkoukis

Horrible: Three NYPD Cops Hospitalized After Drinking Poisoned Milkshakes
Matt Vespa

Cancel Culture Mob Attacks Oklahoma State Football Coach for the Most Ridiculous Reason
Beth Baumann
Former Gangster Drops a Truth Bomb About Rayshard Brooks' Death
Beth Baumann
Watch: Black Woman Goes Off on Joe Biden and the Rest of the Black-Hating Democratic Party
Matt Vespa

Three Disgusting Anti-Cop Shirts Amazon Is Allowing on Their Platform
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular