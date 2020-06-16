The Completely Insane Reason the Mob Wants to Cancel Domino's Pizza

The outrage mob has turned on Domino’s Pizza after an eight-year-old tweet that involved White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dredged up that shows nothing more than the company thanking her for a compliment.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza,” McEnany tweeted on Nov. 8, 2012, long before she was a public figure. “@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!” the company responded.

Oh, the horror!

Well, last night was the last Dominoes pizza I’ll ever order. — Brett Dallinger (@BrettDallinger) June 16, 2020

My understanding is that the owner of Dominos is a devout Catholic who donates significant sums of money to pro-life causes. I doubt this is new behavior, sadly. — JPL (@DocteurSauvage) June 16, 2020

I don’t eat Domino’s anyway but this is going to turn a lot of people off now. @pizzahut better be smart about all of this! — Courtney DeCamp (@itscourtdecamp) June 16, 2020

Fortunately, the sane voices left on Twitter weighed in to point out how pathetic these people are.

This tweet is from 8 years ago.



Anyone trying to cancel Dominos or saying they’re not ordering it anymore because of it is insane and wasn’t going to order Dominos anyways. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2020

People are trying to cancel Domino's because 8 years ago Kayleigh McEnany, who was unknown and in college at the time, tweeted them a compliment about their pizza and they said thank you. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile Dominos is trending over an 8 year old tweet because people are dumb and dumb people only like to talk about dumb things and refuse to discuss issues of substance. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020

People trying to cancel Dominos because of this tweet is everything that is wrong with 2020.#dominos pic.twitter.com/z5ZidxBgug — Wear a Mask or Stay at Home! (@CLTgirl98) June 16, 2020

McEnany responded to the "drama" by expressing her love for Domino's and other fast food chains.