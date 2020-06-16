cancel culture

The Completely Insane Reason the Mob Wants to Cancel Domino's Pizza

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 8:30 AM
The Completely Insane Reason the Mob Wants to Cancel Domino's Pizza

Source: AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File

The outrage mob has turned on Domino’s Pizza after an eight-year-old tweet that involved White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dredged up that shows nothing more than the company thanking her for a compliment.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza,” McEnany tweeted on Nov. 8, 2012, long before she was a public figure. “@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!” the company responded. 

Oh, the horror! 

Fortunately, the sane voices left on Twitter weighed in to point out how pathetic these people are. 

McEnany responded to the "drama" by expressing her love for Domino's and other fast food chains.

