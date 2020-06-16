The Completely Insane Reason the Mob Wants to Cancel Domino's Pizza

The outrage mob has turned on Domino’s Pizza after an eight-year-old tweet that involved White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dredged up that shows nothing more than the company thanking her for a compliment.
“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza,” McEnany tweeted on Nov. 8, 2012, long before she was a public figure. “@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!” the company responded.
Oh, the horror!
You just killed your brand. #ETTD https://t.co/NdGee87xvH— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020
Well, last night was the last Dominoes pizza I’ll ever order.— Brett Dallinger (@BrettDallinger) June 16, 2020
My understanding is that the owner of Dominos is a devout Catholic who donates significant sums of money to pro-life causes. I doubt this is new behavior, sadly.— JPL (@DocteurSauvage) June 16, 2020
I don’t eat Domino’s anyway but this is going to turn a lot of people off now. @pizzahut better be smart about all of this!— Courtney DeCamp (@itscourtdecamp) June 16, 2020
#BOYCOTTDOMINOS NOW— Banks (@BanksPatriot) June 16, 2020
Fortunately, the sane voices left on Twitter weighed in to point out how pathetic these people are.
This tweet is from 8 years ago.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2020
Anyone trying to cancel Dominos or saying they’re not ordering it anymore because of it is insane and wasn’t going to order Dominos anyways.
People are trying to cancel Domino's because 8 years ago Kayleigh McEnany, who was unknown and in college at the time, tweeted them a compliment about their pizza and they said thank you.— neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020
Meanwhile Dominos is trending over an 8 year old tweet because people are dumb and dumb people only like to talk about dumb things and refuse to discuss issues of substance.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020
People trying to cancel Dominos because of this tweet is everything that is wrong with 2020.#dominos pic.twitter.com/z5ZidxBgug— Wear a Mask or Stay at Home! (@CLTgirl98) June 16, 2020
McEnany responded to the "drama" by expressing her love for Domino's and other fast food chains.
.@kayleighmcenany I can’t wait until the Radical Left finds out about your love for @tacobell ?? ?? ?? ?????? #Triggered https://t.co/TsWOuQEaOP— Ashley Hayek - Text WOKE to 88022 (@ashleyhayek) June 16, 2020