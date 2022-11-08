We're Covering the Stories the Liberal Media Wants Censored

Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Larry O'Connor
November 08, 2022

I want to start by saying thank you to our VIP members. Some of you have been with us since day one, nearly three years ago. Because of the direct support of our VIP members, we've been able to cover stories at Townhall like the origins of COVID-19 coming from Wuhan. Remember when that couldn't be talked about?

There was Black Lives Matter and its 2020 "mostly peaceful" but "fiery" "summer of love." Then, America was subjected to those draconian Branch Covidian policies and the destruction of freedom from vaccine mandates. We worked through the "most secure" 2020 election and its "fortification." We've covered Joe Biden's war on energy. We've covered the harm school closures caused to America's children. We've worked to expose the truth about that kangaroo committee on January 6th and the fall of Liz Cheney. Parents were labeled domestic terrorists for simply wanting to be involved in their child's education. The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid on Trump and Mar-a-Lago, and Joe Biden failed America with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

These are all the stories that get ignored or glossed over by the mainstream, dinosaur media. It all got covered here at Townhall, and it was because of your support as VIP members. It literally couldn't happen without you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

We've got some good news for those of you who aren't VIP members yet. As a way to show our appreciation for the support our loyal readers have shown us over the years, Townhall is rolling out an offer that you can't, and frankly shouldn't, refuse.

This week only, you can use promo code VIPWEEK and get 45% off your Townhall VIP membership!

We're grateful for your continued support of our conservative journalism, and we promise we won't let you down.

