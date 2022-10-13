WATCH: New Mexico Republican Goes on Epic Tirade Against Democrat Opponent

Do you ever sit and watch these political debates between two candidates? You know they hate each other. You know they want to rip each other's throat out. But, they act all polite, stale and stiff. You know what's really going on inside their heads. You just want them to show it!

Well, you'll be very happy to see what happen in the governor's debate in New Mexico.

The Republican nominee for governor, Mark Ronchetti, went after the sitting incumbent governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and it was a sight to behold.

He might win, or he might lose. One thing is for sure, though. With this debate, he won the internet today.

Watch the video above to see exactly how defeated Lujan Grisham's face looks.