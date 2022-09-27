The Media Are Terrified of Italy's Next Prime Minister

There's something exciting happening in Italy, and it's forcing the media to have a collective meltdown. Conservatives are poised to take significant power in the Italian legislature, and the movement is led by right-wing firecracker Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni is set to become Italy's first female prime minister, and her cold, truth-telling demeanor coupled with her conservative politics is doing all the right things to draw the ire of all the right people.

Meloni's looming success and popularity have foisted her into the international spotlight, and it's left many conservative Americans wondering: Why is this breath of fresh, conservative air missing from the Republican party?