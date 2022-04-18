'Time Is Running Short': Elizabeth Warren Says Democrats Are 'Headed Toward Big Losses' in November

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) warned her fellow Democrats in a Monday op-ed that they are headed toward "big losses" in the upcoming midterm elections if the party does not "deliver on more of our agenda" prior to November.

Writing for The New York Times, Warren said, "To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms."

She claimed that Democrats perform better in elections when they understand the economic hardships plaguing Americans but suggested the party's failure to pass concrete legislative successes put their electoral chances at stake.

"Democrats win elections when we show we understand the painful economic realities facing American families and convince voters we will deliver meaningful change," Warren wrote.

Several of President Joe Biden's key priorities, such as the Build Back Better Act and election reform bills, have failed to pass through Congress.

The president was able to secure a legislative victory last fall when he signed into law the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed through both the House and Senate. But Warren is not convinced Democrats have done enough to win over voters.

"Like many Americans, I'm frustrated by our failure to get big things done — things that are both badly needed and very popular with all Americans," she wrote. "While Republican politicians obstruct many efforts to improve people's lives and many swear loyalty to the Big Lie, the urgency of the next election bears down on us."

The 2020 presidential candidate warned that "Time is running out" as the midterm elections are less than seven months away.

"We need to finalize a budget reconciliation deal, making giant corporations pay their share to fund vital investments in combating climate change and lowering costs for families, which can advance with only 50 Senate votes," Warren wrote.

This comes as recent polling indicates that Republicans will take back Congress in November.

Americans have become increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration and Democratic policies because of issues like surging gas prices, record-high inflation rates, an ongoing crisis at the southern border and foreign policy failures such as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the current war Russia is waging on Ukraine.