Biden Says Republicans Committed 'Verbal Abuse' Against Jackson, Praises 3 GOP Senators for Confirmation Vote

President Joe Biden on Friday accused Republican senators of having committed "verbal abuse" against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings but expressed gratitude toward the three moderate GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of Jackson's confirmation to the bench.

The president said he expected Jackson's confirmation process to be "painful and difficult" but that Republicans' questioning went beyond what he had anticipated.

"I have to tell you, what Judge Jackson was put through was well beyond that," Biden said at a press conference celebrating Jackson's confirmation to the high court. "It was verbal abuse — the anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile and baseless assertions and accusations."

"In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses," he continued. "Poise — poise and composure. Patience and restraint. And yes, perseverance and even joy."

During her confirmation hearings, Jackson was grilled by Republicans on several different issues like critical race theory, court-packing and her lenient sentencing when it comes to child pornography cases.

Democrats have accused Republicans of launching unfair and racist attacks against Jackson during their questioning.

Also during his press conference, Biden offered kind words to the three GOP senators who voted to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday – Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

"Notwithstanding the harassment and attacks in the hearings, I always believed that a bipartisan vote was possible," Biden said. "And I hope I don't get them in trouble, and I mean it sincerely, but I want to thank three Republicans who voted for Judge Jackson."

"Sen. Collins is a woman of integrity. Sen. Murkowski the same way in Alaska, up for reelection. And Mitt Romney, whose dad stood up like he did. His dad stood up and made these decisions on civil rights," Biden continued, referring to late Michigan Gov. George Romney (R). "They deserve enormous credit for setting aside partisanship and making the carefully considered judgment based on the judge’s character, qualifications and independence."